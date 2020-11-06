|
|
SHIPLEY
Nora (née Cain) passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd October 2020 aged 89 years, surrounded by her family. A dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Cousin, Friend and Nurse. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Barton Mills on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment, however due to the current restrictions this will be strictly a private service. Donations if desired are to St Mary's Church, Barton Mills c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 6 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 6, 2020