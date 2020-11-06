Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
11:30
St Mary's Church
Barton Mills
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora SHIPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora SHIPLEY

Notice Condolences

Nora SHIPLEY Notice
SHIPLEY

Nora (née Cain) passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd October 2020 aged 89 years, surrounded by her family. A dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Cousin, Friend and Nurse. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Barton Mills on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment, however due to the current restrictions this will be strictly a private service. Donations if desired are to St Mary's Church, Barton Mills c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 6 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -