Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
14:00
St Giles Church
Risby
Norma KEMP Notice
KEMP

Norma Joy

passed away peacefully in Risby Hall Nursing Home on 26th November 2019 aged 75 years. Much loved Wife of John, a loving Mum to Susan and Andrew and mother-in-law to Joanne. Precious Nanny to Aaron, Kaytlin and Alysha and step-nan to Jamie and Hayley. Also Great Nanny to Macie, Oscar and Lucas.Greatly loved Sister and Auntie She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Giles Church Risby on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 2.00pm followed by burial. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to HCPT - Group 86 (life changing pilgrimage holidays) a charity close to Norma's heart

may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds,IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019
