Norman CANSDALE

Norman CANSDALE Notice
CANSDALE

Norman Arthur passed away on the 30th September, 2020 aged 88 years. A dearly loved husband of the late Dora Cansdale, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Norman will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions a private service has taken place. Donations if desired in memory of Norman to Prostate Cancer UK, may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
