Norman MARRINER

Norman Peacefully on 4th March aged 85 years of Stanton. Dearly loved Husband to Valerie and a much loved dad, grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmund chapel on Thursday 19th March at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired made payable to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent care of Lydia Turner, Thetford & District Funeral service, 15-15a Old Market Street, Thetford, Norfolk IP24 2EQ Tel 01842 76133
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020
