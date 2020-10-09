Home

Olive COPSEY

COPSEY

Olive Anne

passed away peacefully in her sleep on 22nd September 2020 aged 90 years. Loving and adored wife of the late Anthony Copsey (Tony), devoted and much loved Mother to Susan-Ann (Sue) and lovely Mother in law to Rodney Whitford and the late David Sears. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020
