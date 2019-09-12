|
LAST
Olive May
Passed away at Pinford End Nursing Home, aged 99 years. Wife of the late Cyril Last and mum to June, Sheila and Brian. Grandmother to Andrew and Alan. Funeral Service at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11.30am. Donations if desired to West Suffolk Sight and St. Nicholas Hospice c/o L. Fulcher, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Grateful thanks to all the staff at Pinford End Nursing Home for all their care and kindness.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019