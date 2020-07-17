Home

Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
Olive Faith passed away peacefully on 5th July 2020, aged 100 years. Much loved Wife to the late Claude and Mother to John, Peter and Janet. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Olive will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Glastonbury Court. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will be held on Monday 3rd August 2020. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Marie Curie may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on July 17, 2020
