|
|
UNWIN
Olive Faith passed away peacefully on 5th July 2020, aged 100 years. Much loved Wife to the late Claude and Mother to John, Peter and Janet. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Olive will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Glastonbury Court. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will be held on Monday 3rd August 2020. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Marie Curie may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on July 17, 2020