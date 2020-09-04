Home

Oscar EAGLEN

Oscar EAGLEN Notice
EAGLEN

Oscar

of Mildenhall formerly of West Row, passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 24th August 2020, aged 87 years. Loving husband of Faith, much loved dad of Catherine, Marian and Alison, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private service at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations, if desired, made payable to Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. For all enquiries please Tel: 01638 715172.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020
