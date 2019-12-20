|
ALLEN
Pamela June
'Nanny Pam' Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 28th November 2019 aged 72 years. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 12.00 noon, followed by burial at Culford Woodland Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o: Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019