BAXTER
Pamela (Pam)
passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th January 2020 aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Roy, Mum to Angie and Tony and Nan to Nathan. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Prostate Cancer UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020