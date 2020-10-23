Home

PLUMMER

Pamela Muriel (née Williams)

called home to be with her Lord, passing peacefully into His presence on Thursday 15th October 2020. Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord. Revelation 14:13. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral service will take place, God willing, privately at Walsham le Willows Congregational Church followed by interment at Old Newton Cemetery on Monday 2nd November. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Walsham le Willows Congregational Church (Building Fund) c/o Armstrong's Funeral Directors, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020
