BIRD
Pansy
Passed away peacefully on 25th October 2019. There will be a family service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 11th November. A Thanksgiving Service will be held at Whepstead Baptist Chapel at 1:00pm to which all are welcome, followed by refreshments at Whepstead Community Centre. No flowers thank you. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice and/or Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019