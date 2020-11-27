Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Pat COOK Notice
COOK

Pat (née Kelly)

unexpectedly died peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday 16th November. Loving wife of John, devoted Mum to Emma and Becky and proud Nanny of Jake, Elli, Thomas and Poppy. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 8th December at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made in Pat's memory to British Heart Foundation or East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH) and may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020
