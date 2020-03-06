|
|
ADAMS
Patricia Mary (Pat)
Peacefully passed away on Monday 24th February 2020. Patricia was the much loved mother to Paul and Dawn. A grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family. Funeral service takes place at Fornham All Saints Church on Thursday 19th March at 1.30pm, followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to MIND or My WiSH Charity may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020