Patricia CARLISLE-DODD

Patricia CARLISLE-DODD Notice
CARLISLE-DODD

Patricia

Peacefully in Garden House Hospice on 16th July 2020 aged 78 years. Patricia will be very sadly missed by Robert, Jeff and family and all who knew her. Service and committal to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium where Covid restrictions are presently in place. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Daniel Robinson and Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishop's Stortford Tel: 01279 655 477. Donations may be sent c/o Daniel Robinson and Sons or made via Pat's In Memory Profile at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
