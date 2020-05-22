Home

GALASINSKI

Patricia Marian

Tricia passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th May 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital Bury St Edmunds, aged 66 years, of Garboldisham. Formerly of Bishop's Stortford, College Town and Leicester. Strong, fearless, inspirational and stylish until the end.

Loved and cherished by husband Chris, daughters Sarah, Katie and Sophie and by all her family and friends. A private burial will take place at Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, in memory of Tricia to Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) or to St Nicholas Hospice (www.stnicholashospice.org.uk).
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
