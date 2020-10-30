Home

LAWRENCE Patricia Ruth passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on 20th October 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted wife to the late John, much loved mother and grandmother. Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Patricia to St. Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
