MEEKINGS
Patricia 'Pat' Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on the 25th June, aged 70 years. A beloved wife to Ken for 54 years, also an adored mum, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on the 10th July at 2.00pm, bright colours preferred. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 4, 2019