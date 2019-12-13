|
MILLS
Patricia Mary (Pat)
passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm, mum of Frank, Joy, Paul, Gaye and Wynmary, mother-in-law to Sandra and Caroline, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Gatehouse c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019