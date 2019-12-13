Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Patricia MILLS

Patricia MILLS Notice
MILLS

Patricia Mary (Pat)

passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019 aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm, mum of Frank, Joy, Paul, Gaye and Wynmary, mother-in-law to Sandra and Caroline, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Gatehouse c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
