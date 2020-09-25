Home

MILLS Patricia Mary (formerly Clark)

passed away after a brave and courageous fight on Friday 18th September 2020, aged 75 years. Adored wife of Lyndon, beloved mother of Paul and Leanne, proud grandmother of Joshua, Olivia, Yasmin, Tayler, and Lewis. Due to current restrictions a private service will take place, donations to Heart Research UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 25, 2020
