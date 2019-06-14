Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Patricia "Tricia" PALMER

Notice Condolences

Patricia "Tricia" PALMER Notice
Of Stanton. Died 7th June at St Nicholas Hospice aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Peter and mother to children Helen and Stephen, adored nanna to all her grandchildren. The funeral is to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 11.00am. For those unable to attend you are welcome to join the family at Stanton Village Hall at 12.00noon. Donations only for St Nicholas Hospice and All Saints Church Stanton left at the service or sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019
