STOCKWELL Patricia Margaret
Passed away on 26th December 2019 at Chilton Meadows Care Home. She will be missed by all who knew her, but is now reunited with all her loved ones in Gods home up above. Funeral Service to be held on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 12.00noon at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. At Patricia's request, bright colour clothes please. No flowers, but donations, if desired, will be gratefully received for Headway-Brain Injury Association c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020