Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia STOCKWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia STOCKWELL

Notice Condolences

Patricia STOCKWELL Notice
STOCKWELL Patricia Margaret

Passed away on 26th December 2019 at Chilton Meadows Care Home. She will be missed by all who knew her, but is now reunited with all her loved ones in Gods home up above. Funeral Service to be held on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 12.00noon at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. At Patricia's request, bright colour clothes please. No flowers, but donations, if desired, will be gratefully received for Headway-Brain Injury Association c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -