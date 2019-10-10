Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
TAYLOR

Patricia Alice 'Pat'

(nee Thompson)

Passed away at home on 17th September 2019 aged 75 years. Deeply loved mum of Jez and Tracey, brilliant mother-in-law of

David and Amber, much loved sister of Sandra and Bobby, and adored grandma of Verity, Eli, Ezra, Amara and Reid. Hugely missed by everyone. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 18th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only but donations at the service to St. Nicholas Hospice Care would be received gratefully. Enquiries to Bury St. Edmunds Funeralcare, Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3DJ.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
