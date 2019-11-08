|
TEBBIT
Patricia Mary unexpectedly passed away at home on the 28th October 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Patrick John for 69 years, a devoted mother to Robert, Peter and Christine, also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at All Saints Church in Hartest on the 20th of November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only and donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019