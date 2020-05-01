|
BEATTY
Patrick sadly passed away on 23rd April 2020 at home after a long illness, aged 83 years. He will be very much missed especially by his Partner, Margaret, his Daughter and Son-in-Law, Maria and Ian and his Grandson George, also Gordon, Sue and the girls. Private Cremation. Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 1, 2020