Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Patrick BEATTY

Patrick BEATTY Notice
BEATTY

Patrick sadly passed away on 23rd April 2020 at home after a long illness, aged 83 years. He will be very much missed especially by his Partner, Margaret, his Daughter and Son-in-Law, Maria and Ian and his Grandson George, also Gordon, Sue and the girls. Private Cremation. Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 1, 2020
