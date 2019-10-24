Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Patrick COLLINS Notice
COLLINS

Patrick Terence 'Taffy' passed away peacefully on the 12th October 2019 at Pinford End House, aged 84. Beloved husband to Sheila, much loved dad of Carole, Shan, Paul and David and a dearly loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 5th November at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
