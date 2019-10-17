Home

DUTTON

Patrick (Pat)

Died peacefully in his sleep on 9th October 2019 aged 91 years. Loving husband to Jean, father to Veronica, father in law to John

and brother to Dulcie. Much loved Grandad to Darren and Hannah and their partners, Great Grandad Pat to Lyla, Jude, Edith and Zach.

Will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12:30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Prostate Cancer UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
