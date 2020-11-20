Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Patrick WALSH

WALSH

Patrick John of Bury St Edmunds, formerly of West Row. Sadly passed away on 14th November 2020, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Denise, wonderful and much loved dad, stepdad and grandad. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held. Donations by cheque made out to Cancer Research UK in Patrick's memory may be given to L. Fulcher's or by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate/donate-in-memory. Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020
