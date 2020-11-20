|
WALSH
Patrick John of Bury St Edmunds, formerly of West Row. Sadly passed away on 14th November 2020, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Denise, wonderful and much loved dad, stepdad and grandad. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held. Donations by cheque made out to Cancer Research UK in Patrick's memory may be given to L. Fulcher's or by visiting www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate/donate-in-memory. Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020