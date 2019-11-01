|
|
FROST
Paul Robert
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital, on 22nd October 2019, aged 71 years. Loving husband to Patricia and step-dad to Paul, Karen and Maria. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 10.30am in the Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Paul's family wish to express grateful thanks to all the staff of ward F9, West Suffolk Hospital for their care and kindness. Also to everyone at Munnings House, Chilton Meadows for their excellent care during his brief time with them.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019