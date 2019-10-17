|
MURRELL
Paul peacefully at home on 14th October, aged 61 years. A dear son of his late parents John and Vera, dearest friend of Caroline and true friend of Daniel, a loving nephew, cousin, Stepdad and Grandad. Funeral Service to be held at Norton Salvation Army Hall, Woolpit Road, Norton, IP31 3LU on Monday 28th October at 2.00pm followed by interment in St Mary's Church, Gedding, IP30 0QD. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, in memory of Paul for St Nicholas Hospice may be left at the service or sent c/o Kevin Cobbold Funeral Services, 109 Cromer Road, Norwich, NR6 6XW.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019