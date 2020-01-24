|
REID
Paul Philip Gordon
passed away peacefully on the 14th January 2020 at Risby Park Nursing Home, aged 84 years. Loving husband of the late Gill, much loved dad and grandad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place on Thursday 6th February at Oakfield Wood, Culford at 11.30am. No flowers by request of the family. Donations to Friends of West Suffolk Hospital may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020