Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Thetford)
30 Bury Road
Thetford, Norfolk IP24 3DE
01842 810534
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:15
All Saints Church
Hopton
Committal
Following Services
West Suffolk Crematorium
Paul SAVAGE Notice
SAVAGE

Paul Thomas

Of Hopton, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ford Place Nursing Home on October 8th, aged 76 years. Much loved Father, Father-In-Law, Grandad, Brother, Uncle & Friend who will be forever missed. Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church, Hopton on Friday, 1st November at 12.15pm, followed by a committal at West Suffolk Crematorium. Bright colours welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired in memory of Paul are for The Big C, these may be made at the service, or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
