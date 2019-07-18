Home

Paul TAYLOR

TAYLOR

Paul William

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 10th July 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospice, after a very short illness. Paul was a devoted husband to Anne, dearly loved dad of Matthew and Lucie, their partners Katie and Tanni, adored grandpa to Harry and, son and brother to Ivy and Julie. The funeral service takes place on Friday 2nd August 2019 at the West Suffolk Crematorium -St Edmunds Chapel at 1pm. Family flowers only please, black attire not necessary. Donations made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019
