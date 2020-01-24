|
|
HOLDER
Pauline Jillian
(nee Flatt)
passed away peacefully on the 16 th January 2020 in West Suffolk Hospital aged 81 years. Wife to the late Anthony and a much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandma and friend. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 11 th February 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Meredith Greengrass, 2 Hospital Road, BSE., IP33 3JT Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020