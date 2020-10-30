Home

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
10:30
Abbey (New) West Suffolk Crematorium
Pauline TAYLOR


1950 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Pauline TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Pauline Heather 1950-2020

Pauline passed away peacefully on 12th October 2020 with her beloved family by her side. A private service is being held on 4th November 2020 at 10.30am Abbey (New) West Suffolk Crematorium. However a live stream and donation link will be available from The Funeral Directors - W A Deacons - Lavenham https://www.deaconfuneral.co.uk . Family flowers only please but donations to Cancer Research are welcomed (at mums request). A beautiful and loving friend to many, wife of Ian and little sister to Maureen. She was a devoted, proud grandma to Yasmine and the most incredibly loving and supportive mum and best friend to Marie and Kirsty her daughters (and Amber her faithful four legged friend). A much loved mother in law to Saskia and Mario. We miss her beyond belief as she has left a huge hole in our hearts, but she raised us to be strong and we have so many amazing and beautiful memories to cherish and remember her by and she will be in our minds hearts and thoughts forever. A huge Thank you to everyone for all the amazing messages, letters, flowers, presents and support x
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
