|
|
MURRELL
Pearl Ida
Dearly beloved Pearl Ida Murrell sadly passed away at St Peters care home in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Wednesday 18th December 2019, aged 94. Pearl was a much loved wife of Fred Murrell, having moved to marry and live with him in Suffolk following their initial meeting and letter correspondence during and following WW2. She came from Loughborough, Leicestershire where they met. During this time she worked as a skilled machinist making khaki webbing for the troops during wartime and continued to sew in her spare time, making clothing and soft furnishings. She was the Mother to four; Norman, Billy, John and Linda Murrell and a cherished Sister, Aunt, Grandma and Great-Grandmother. She was well-liked by all who knew her, happy as a home-maker, and loved being an active member of the Bury St Edmunds W.I. with her cakes and baking being very popular over many years. There is a funeral planned for family and friends at the Risby Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Any donations that you may wish to make, please send to The Salvation Army. Cards and Floral tributes to be sent to Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020