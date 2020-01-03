Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:30
Risby Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl MURRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl MURRELL

Notice Condolences

Pearl MURRELL Notice
MURRELL

Pearl Ida

Dearly beloved Pearl Ida Murrell sadly passed away at St Peters care home in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Wednesday 18th December 2019, aged 94. Pearl was a much loved wife of Fred Murrell, having moved to marry and live with him in Suffolk following their initial meeting and letter correspondence during and following WW2. She came from Loughborough, Leicestershire where they met. During this time she worked as a skilled machinist making khaki webbing for the troops during wartime and continued to sew in her spare time, making clothing and soft furnishings. She was the Mother to four; Norman, Billy, John and Linda Murrell and a cherished Sister, Aunt, Grandma and Great-Grandmother. She was well-liked by all who knew her, happy as a home-maker, and loved being an active member of the Bury St Edmunds W.I. with her cakes and baking being very popular over many years. There is a funeral planned for family and friends at the Risby Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Any donations that you may wish to make, please send to The Salvation Army. Cards and Floral tributes to be sent to Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -