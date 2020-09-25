Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
Bradfield Combust Methodist Church (Private)
PALMER

Pearl Amy Passed away at St Nicholas Hospice Bury St Edmunds on 15th September 2020 aged 79 years. Devoted wife of Michael, loving mother to David, Richard and Edward, mother in law to Christine and Inga and Grandma to Joshua, Emily, Sam, Daniel, Gabriel and Maximillian. Devout, humble and a true friend to all who will be sorely missed. Pearl's Funeral Service will be private but takes place on Tuesday 6th October at Bradfield Combust Methodist Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 25, 2020
