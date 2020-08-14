Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Peggy of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away on Sunday 9th August 2020, aged 95 years. A dearly loved Sister, Aunt and Friend. Funeral to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium. A thanksgiving service for Peggy's life to be held at Mildenhall Methodist Church at a later date. Donations if desired to M H A (Methodist Homes). Enquiries and donations c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020
