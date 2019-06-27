Home

The family of the late Peter John Cobb would like to thank the following: Gills funeral directors, Reverend Phil Smith who gave such a personal and moving service, we can't thank you enough,

Graham Braithwaite for a fabulous moving, personal tribute from the family, Richard Moyses for a wonderful tribute on behalf of Scouts, Lucinda, The Flower Fairy, Staff at the dialysis unit at Kings Mill hospital, particularly Michelle and Jill. Thank you also to everyone who attended the service. It was comforting to see you all.

Rest in peace Dad, reunited with Mum. We love you lots xx
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019
