COCKSEDGE
Peter
passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital
on Thursday 7th November, aged 75 years. Loving Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Friday 29th November at 2.00pm. Colourful clothing is welcome. Family flowers only, but if desired donations payable to Macmillan Cancer Support can be sent c/o L Fulcher, St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6SP Tel: 01284 756504
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019