Jenny and family would like to thank all the family and friends who attended Peter's funeral, we did him proud. Thank you all for the messages, support and donations you've sent us, to L Fulcher Funeral Directors for the help and guidance above and beyond and thank you to June Brydon for the lovely service. Thanks also to all staff at Macmillan Centre at WSH for all their support during Peter's illness. Please accept this as the only but sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019
