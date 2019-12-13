Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
09:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Peter passed peacefully away on the 8th December 2019, aged 86 years after fighting illness with much courage and dignity. Beloved husband to the late June and much loved dad to Tracey and her partner Steve. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service takes place on Monday 30th December at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel at 9.30am. Donations if desired made payable to the British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
