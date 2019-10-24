Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
09:45
St Marys Church
Woolpit
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter DAVEY

Notice Condolences

Peter DAVEY Notice
DAVEY

Peter Brian of Woolpit, peacefully passed away on the 16th of October, aged 81 years. Loving husband to Maureen, brother to Rosie and stepfather to Stan, Ruth, Sally, Rachael and John. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St Marys Church in Woolpit on Friday 1st November at 9.45am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.