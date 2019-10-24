|
|
DAVEY
Peter Brian of Woolpit, peacefully passed away on the 16th of October, aged 81 years. Loving husband to Maureen, brother to Rosie and stepfather to Stan, Ruth, Sally, Rachael and John. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St Marys Church in Woolpit on Friday 1st November at 9.45am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019