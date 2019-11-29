Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter FORDHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter FORDHAM

Notice Condolences

Peter FORDHAM Notice
FORDHAM

Peter Frank

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st November 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved dad and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The PSP Association may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -