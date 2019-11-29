|
FORDHAM
Peter Frank
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st November 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved dad and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service takes place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The PSP Association may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019