GAYFER
Peter James 'Pip' passed away peacefully in the Swallows Care Home, Haverhill on 23rd August 2020, aged 92 years. Loving Husband of the late Doris. A much loved Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad. He will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions Pip's Funeral will be private but will take place on Friday 11th September at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020