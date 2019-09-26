|
|
GRADWELL
Peter Reginald
Passed away peacefully on 12th September in St Peter's House, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine, John, Gary and Felicity. Devoted grandfather of Ruth, Helen, Grace, Ella, Tallulah, Arthur and Scarlet. He was an enthusiastic teacher, pilot, sailor, parish councillor and musician and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service of thanksgiving for his life will take place at St Peter's Church, Thurston on Wednesday 9th October at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to British Heart Foundation or Gatehouse (to be used by the Dementia Hub) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019