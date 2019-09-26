Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
14:45
St Peter's Church
Thurston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GRADWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter GRADWELL

Notice Condolences

Peter GRADWELL Notice
GRADWELL

Peter Reginald

Passed away peacefully on 12th September in St Peter's House, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine, John, Gary and Felicity. Devoted grandfather of Ruth, Helen, Grace, Ella, Tallulah, Arthur and Scarlet. He was an enthusiastic teacher, pilot, sailor, parish councillor and musician and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service of thanksgiving for his life will take place at St Peter's Church, Thurston on Wednesday 9th October at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to British Heart Foundation or Gatehouse (to be used by the Dementia Hub) may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now