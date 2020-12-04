|
|
HOLLINGSWORTH Peter passed away peacefully on the 13th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne, much loved dad to Phil, Rob and Jan and a beloved grandad to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020