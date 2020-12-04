Home

Peter HOLLINGSWORTH

Peter HOLLINGSWORTH Notice
HOLLINGSWORTH Peter passed away peacefully on the 13th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne, much loved dad to Phil, Rob and Jan and a beloved grandad to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020
