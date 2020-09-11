Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Peter HOWLETT Notice
HOWLETT

Peter Laurie

of Badwell Ash passed away peacefully at home with all of his family on Friday 28th of August 2020 aged 93 years. A beloved husband to Maureen and a really special dad to Wayne, Mark and Lynn. Also Father in law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother in law and Uncle. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 22nd of September at 2.00pm, due to Covid restrictions this is by invitation only, however a live stream of the service will be available and please enquire with the funeral directors. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Badwell Ash PCC may be sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High St, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP312HH Tel: 01359230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020
