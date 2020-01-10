|
JOHNSON
Peter James
Died peacefully on 30th December 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley and father to Becky and Timothy. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society or the PDSA may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020