Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter NEWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter NEWELL

Notice Condolences

Peter NEWELL Notice
NEWELL

Peter

Passed away peacefully with his family around him on the 14th January 2020 aged 87 years. A loving husband to Doreen, father to Adrian and father in law to Sally. He will be very much missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 4th February at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK to be sent c/o AE Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel. 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -