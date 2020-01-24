|
NEWELL
Peter
Passed away peacefully with his family around him on the 14th January 2020 aged 87 years. A loving husband to Doreen, father to Adrian and father in law to Sally. He will be very much missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 4th February at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK to be sent c/o AE Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel. 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020